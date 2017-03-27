Vertex cystic fibrosis combination succeeds in late stage trials
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday said its Kalydeco cystic fibrosis treatment given with an experimental drug demonstrated significant improvements in lung function in a pair of late stage trials the company plans to use to seek approval of the combination therapy. Patient discontinuations of the Kalydeco/tezacaftor combination due to adverse side effects, including respiratory-related side effects, was low and similar to placebo.
