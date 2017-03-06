Vertex Acquires Long-Acting Version o...

Vertex Acquires Long-Acting Version of Cystic Fibrosis Drug From Concert Pharma -- Feuerstein

The convenience of a once-daily version of Kalydeco is important to Vertex because it has the potential to simplify dosing of combination regimens the company has in development. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is acquiring an experimental, longer-acting version of its cystic fibrosis drug Kalydeco from Concert Pharmaceuticals for use in future combination regimens to treat the underlying cause of the inherited lung disorder.

