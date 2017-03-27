UPDATE 1-Vertex cystic fibrosis combi...

UPDATE 1-Vertex cystic fibrosis combination succeeds in late-stage trials

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its Kalydeco cystic fibrosis treatment given with an experimental drug demonstrated significant improvements in lung function in a pair of late-stage trials the company plans to use to seek approval of the combination therapy. Patient discontinuations of the Kalydeco/tezacaftor combination due to adverse side effects, including respiratory-related side effects, were low and similar to placebo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca... Mar 16 Evkan 1
Do I have Cystic Fibrosis? Feb '17 Bubba-Jo Oattoter 1
Are false negative NBS possible? Feb '17 tbattams 1
Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07) Jan '17 Rob 132
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC