UPDATE 1-Vertex cystic fibrosis combination succeeds in late-stage trials
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its Kalydeco cystic fibrosis treatment given with an experimental drug demonstrated significant improvements in lung function in a pair of late-stage trials the company plans to use to seek approval of the combination therapy. Patient discontinuations of the Kalydeco/tezacaftor combination due to adverse side effects, including respiratory-related side effects, were low and similar to placebo.
