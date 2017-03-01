UPDATE 1-PTC says to abandon cystic fibrosis drug after trial failure
PTC Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday it would stop developing its cystic fibrosis drug after it failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study. The company's shares plunged 25.3 percent to $9.84 before the bell, after coming off a trading halt.
