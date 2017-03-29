The Ratings Game: Vertex Pharma share...

The Ratings Game: Vertex Pharma shares soar 23% as company ups its cystic fibrosis offerings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares soared after the company announced two positive phase 3 trial results for a cystic fibrosis combination treatment Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares soared 23% in morning trade Wednesday after the company said two phase 3 trials for its cystic fibrosis treatment showed positive results. said it plans to file for U.S. and European approval for the combination of tezacaftor and ivacaftor in the third quarter of 2017, with decisions likely in the first half of 2018.

Chicago, IL

