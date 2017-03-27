The mechanism of mucus: Discovery cou...

The mechanism of mucus: Discovery could lead to better cystic fibrosis treatments

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: EurekAlert!

People with cystic fibrosis suffer repeated lung infections because their airway mucus is too thick and sticky to keep bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens from causing chronic infection. How mucus becomes abnormal in CF airways has never been fully understood, but researchers from the UNC School of Medicine have now found a major clue, published today in JCI Insight .

