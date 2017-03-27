Taoiseach and Minister must work quickly to make Orkambi available to ...
Sinn FA©in TD Donnchadh A' Laoghaire has reiterated the calls of his party colleagues on both the Taoiseach Enda Kenny and the Minister for Health Simon Harris to work speedily on the gaining of accessibility of the cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi. The Cork South-Central TD raised the issue directly with the Taoiseach on the floor of the DA il on Wednesday afternoon last.
