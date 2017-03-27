Queen's Research Discovers Vitamins Could Help Treat Cystic Fibrosis
Researchers from Queen's University Belfast have discovered why antibiotics for treating people with cystic fibrosis are becoming less effective and how fat soluble vitamins might offer a viable solution. A team of researchers led by Professor Miguel Valvano, from the Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine at Queen's University Belfast, has discovered why some particularly harmful bacteria are not responding to antibiotics.
