PTC Therapeutics Suffers Cystic Fibrosis Setback, Dimming Hopes for any U.S. Approvals

The latest setback occurred in a phase III study of cystic fibrosis patients, where treatment with ataluren over 48 weeks failed to improve lung function compared to a placebo. PTC Therapeutics suffered another late-stage clinical trial failure of its lead drug ataluren, adding to a growing body of clinical evidence that could make it more difficult for the company to win marketing approval in the U.S. The latest setback occurred in a phase III study of cystic fibrosis patients, where treatment with ataluren over 48 weeks failed to improve lung function compared to a placebo, PTC said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.