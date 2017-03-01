PTC Therapeutics Suffers Cystic Fibrosis Setback, Dimming Hopes for any U.S. Approvals
The latest setback occurred in a phase III study of cystic fibrosis patients, where treatment with ataluren over 48 weeks failed to improve lung function compared to a placebo. PTC Therapeutics suffered another late-stage clinical trial failure of its lead drug ataluren, adding to a growing body of clinical evidence that could make it more difficult for the company to win marketing approval in the U.S. The latest setback occurred in a phase III study of cystic fibrosis patients, where treatment with ataluren over 48 weeks failed to improve lung function compared to a placebo, PTC said Thursday.
