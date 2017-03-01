PTC Therapeutics' genetic disorder dr...

PTC Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug fails late-stage study

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Reuters

PTC Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday it would stop developing its cystic fibrosis drug after it failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study. Cystic fibrosis is among the most common life-threatening genetic disorders worldwide and is caused by defects in a single gene known as the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do I have Cystic Fibrosis? Feb 15 Bubba-Jo Oattoter 1
Are false negative NBS possible? Feb 8 tbattams 1
Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07) Jan '17 Rob 132
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
Orkambi (Aug '15) Aug '15 brandonjustice1 1
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,349,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC