PTC says to abandon cystic fibrosis drug after trial failure

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

PTC Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday it would stop developing its cystic fibrosis drug after it failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study. The company's shares plunged 25.3 percent to $9.84 before the bell, after coming off a trading halt.

