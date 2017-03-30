Proteostasis Therapeutics Reports Fou...

Proteostasis Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2016...

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing such as cystic fibrosis , today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 and provided a corporate update. "Today, CFTR modulator triple combinations represent the greatest promise for delivering maximum efficacy for the vast majority of CF patients and have become the central focus in a rapidly evolving clinical landscape," said Meenu Chhabra, president and chief executive officer of Proteostasis Therapeutics.

