Proteostasis Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2016...
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing such as cystic fibrosis , today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 and provided a corporate update. "Today, CFTR modulator triple combinations represent the greatest promise for delivering maximum efficacy for the vast majority of CF patients and have become the central focus in a rapidly evolving clinical landscape," said Meenu Chhabra, president and chief executive officer of Proteostasis Therapeutics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar 16
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC