New research finds novel method for generating airway cells from stem cells
Researchers have developed a new approach for growing and studying cells they hope one day will lead to curing lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis through "personalized medicine." Researchers at the Center for Regenerative Medicine at Boston University School of Medicine and Boston Medical Center have discovered that one particular signaling pathway, Wnt, helps direct lung development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar 16
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC