New research finds novel method for g...

New research finds novel method for generating airway cells from stem cells

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: EurekAlert!

Researchers have developed a new approach for growing and studying cells they hope one day will lead to curing lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis through "personalized medicine." Researchers at the Center for Regenerative Medicine at Boston University School of Medicine and Boston Medical Center have discovered that one particular signaling pathway, Wnt, helps direct lung development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca... Mar 16 Evkan 1
Do I have Cystic Fibrosis? Feb '17 Bubba-Jo Oattoter 1
Are false negative NBS possible? Feb '17 tbattams 1
Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07) Jan '17 Rob 132
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,217 • Total comments across all topics: 279,971,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC