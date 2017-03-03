Lifetime health insurance caps worry those facing chronic illness
Lifetime health insurance caps worry those facing chronic illness Republicans and Trump administration vowed to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lG744n There are many threads in the health care reform debate that are concerning to Erin Taylor, the mom of a three-year-old son with cystic fibrosis, but the threat of being shut-out from insurance that helps offset the costs of a potentially life-saving Erin and Ron Taylor hold their 3-year-old son Levi at their home in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
