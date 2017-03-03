Lifetime health insurance caps worry those facing chronic illness Republicans and Trump administration vowed to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lG744n There are many threads in the health care reform debate that are concerning to Erin Taylor, the mom of a three-year-old son with cystic fibrosis, but the threat of being shut-out from insurance that helps offset the costs of a potentially life-saving Erin and Ron Taylor hold their 3-year-old son Levi at their home in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

