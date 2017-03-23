Lee to host 65 Roses 5K and Great Str...

Lee to host 65 Roses 5K and Great Strides Walk

On Saturday, April 1, Lee University and the Cleveland community will host the 15th annual 65 Roses 5K and 17th annual Great Strides walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. On Saturday, April 1, Lee University and the Cleveland community will host the 15th annual 65 Roses 5K and 17th annual Great Strides walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

