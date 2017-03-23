Lee to host 65 Roses 5K and Great Strides Walk
On Saturday, April 1, Lee University and the Cleveland community will host the 15th annual 65 Roses 5K and 17th annual Great Strides walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. On Saturday, April 1, Lee University and the Cleveland community will host the 15th annual 65 Roses 5K and 17th annual Great Strides walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar 16
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC