Lee To Host 65 Roses 5K And Great Strides Walk April 1

Lee University and the Cleveland community will host the 15th annual 65 Roses 5K and 17th annual Great Strides walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on Saturday, April 1. These events are held to raise awareness and money to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis, a chronic disease affecting the lungs and digestive system of about 30,000 children and ... (more)

