Jersey MikeA''s To Donate All Proceeds On March 29
Verona native Jim Pond has chosen the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as his store's charity in Jersey Mike's "Month of Giving". On Wednesday, March 29, you'll have a chance to do good simply by having lunch or dinner.
