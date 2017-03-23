Is Canadian Health Care Better? Why US Cystic Fibrosis Patients Die 10 Years Earlier
Despite positive developments in treating cystic fibrosis, Canadian patients still outlive Americans with the disease by up to 10 years. While the reason for this isn't clear, a new study suggests it may boil down to three critical factors: diet, transplants, and health insurance.
