HSE offered a 'significant discount' on life-saving cystic fibrosis drug, charity claims

The HSE has been offered a revised price for the cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi which "is a significant discount" on the original cost of 159,000 per patient annually, it was claimed today. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/hse-offered-a-significant-discount-on-lifesaving-cystic-fibrosis-drug-charity-claims-35493050.html Supporters of people with cystic fibrosis, their families and friends protest at Dail Eireann over Orkambi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.