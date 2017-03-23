Hope of B.C. coverage for life-saving cystic fibrosis drug dashed

Liam Simpson, 16, said his life changed after taking a life-saving drug for cystic fibrosis that is approved by Health Canada, but will not be covered by B.C. PharmaCare. Liam Simpson, 16, is fighting for a drug he says helps him live a normal life with cystic fibrosis, but which the B.C government won't cover through PharmaCare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.