Grandmother to walk 420km for cystic fibrosis fundraiser
Grandmother Susan Gascoine is about to undertake an epic walk from Mt Barker to Adelaide via Victor Harbor and the Fleurieu Peninsula to raise money for cystic fibrosis. All up, she raised more than $15,000 for Cystic Fibrosis South Australia and the Cure for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar 16
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC