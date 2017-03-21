Grandmother to walk 420km for cystic ...

Grandmother to walk 420km for cystic fibrosis fundraiser

Yesterday Read more: ABC News

Grandmother Susan Gascoine is about to undertake an epic walk from Mt Barker to Adelaide via Victor Harbor and the Fleurieu Peninsula to raise money for cystic fibrosis. All up, she raised more than $15,000 for Cystic Fibrosis South Australia and the Cure for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

