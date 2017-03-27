Galapagos Begins Cystis Fibrosis Trea...

Galapagos Begins Cystis Fibrosis Treatment Study

Wednesday Mar 22

Galapagos NV , the Belgian clinical stage biotechnology company that collaborated with AbbVie Inc. on a treatment for cystic fibrosis, announced March 22 the phase 1 study to assess GLPG3067's safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics began. With 48 healthy volunteers, the study is divided into three parts.

Chicago, IL

