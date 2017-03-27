Developing for what matters-The ICHea...

Developing for what matters-The ICHealthHack for Cystic Fibrosis

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Code Project

As a Microsoft Valued Professional , out helping my community of game developers and technology peeps, Iaa a m often asked to talk at some event, speak at a user group or support a community in its open source work. in short, donating my free time to help others in … As a Microsoft Valued Professional , out helping my community of game developers and technology peeps, IA a a m often asked to talk at some event, speak at a user group or support a community in its open source work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Code Project.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca... Mar 16 Evkan 1
Do I have Cystic Fibrosis? Feb '17 Bubba-Jo Oattoter 1
Are false negative NBS possible? Feb '17 tbattams 1
Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07) Jan '17 Rob 132
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,871,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC