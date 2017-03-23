Cystic fibrosis patients surviving lo...

Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Canada than US

There are 1 comment on the The New Zealand Herald story from Monday Mar 13, titled Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Canada than US. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" Canadians with cystic fibrosis survive about 10 years longer than Americans with the same genetic disease, according to startling new research that raises questions about how to improve care. Monday's study suggests access to lung transplants and health insurance may play a role in the survival gap.

Evkan

Newark, NJ

#1 Thursday Mar 16
interesting news. I have to look this closer. Is Canada better? http://www.healthigg.com/
