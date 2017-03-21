Cystic fibrosis patients in Canada have longer median survival than in U.S.: study

Canadians with cystic fibrosis have a median lifespan a decade longer than their U.S. counterparts and researchers on both sides of the border are trying to figure out why there's such a dramatic survival gap between the two countries. A study found the median age of survival for Canadians with the inherited disease is almost 51 years, compared with about 40 years for their American counterparts.

