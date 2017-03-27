Corbus drug shows promise as add-on therapy for cystic fibrosis
An anti-inflammatory drug being developed by Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings as an add-on treatment for cystic fibrosis demonstrated promising safety and was well tolerated in a small midstage study, according to data released by the company on Thursday. There were no serious adverse side effects deemed by researchers to be related to the drug, anabasum, in the 16-week, dose-escalating study of 85 adults with cystic fibrosis, the company reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar 16
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC