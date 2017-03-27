Corbus drug shows promise as add-on t...

Corbus drug shows promise as add-on therapy for cystic fibrosis

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

An anti-inflammatory drug being developed by Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings as an add-on treatment for cystic fibrosis demonstrated promising safety and was well tolerated in a small midstage study, according to data released by the company on Thursday. There were no serious adverse side effects deemed by researchers to be related to the drug, anabasum, in the 16-week, dose-escalating study of 85 adults with cystic fibrosis, the company reported.

