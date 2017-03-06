Concert Pharma shares rally 34% on ne...

Concert Pharma shares rally 34% on news Vertex to pay up to $250 million for cystic fibrosis drug

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: MarketWatch

Vertex will pay Concert $160 million in cash on deal closing for the development and selling rights to CTP-656. Vertex will pay up to an additional $90 million in milestone payments, if the treatment is approved as part of a combination regime for cystic fibrosis in the U.S. and approved for reimbursement in the U.K, Germany or France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do I have Cystic Fibrosis? Feb 15 Bubba-Jo Oattoter 1
Are false negative NBS possible? Feb 8 tbattams 1
Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07) Jan '17 Rob 132
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
Orkambi (Aug '15) Aug '15 brandonjustice1 1
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC