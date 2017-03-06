Concert Pharma shares rally 34% on news Vertex to pay up to $250 million for cystic fibrosis drug
Vertex will pay Concert $160 million in cash on deal closing for the development and selling rights to CTP-656. Vertex will pay up to an additional $90 million in milestone payments, if the treatment is approved as part of a combination regime for cystic fibrosis in the U.S. and approved for reimbursement in the U.K, Germany or France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb 15
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb 8
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC