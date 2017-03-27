65 Roses 5K set for Saturday

65 Roses 5K set for Saturday

Lee University and the city of Cleveland will host the 15th annual 65 Roses 5K and 17th annual Great Strides walk to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on Saturday, with the flat and fast Lee University and the city of Cleveland will host the 15th annual 65 Roses 5K and 17th annual Great Strides walk to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on Saturday, with the flat and fast 3.1-mile race set to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Paul Conn Student Union on Lee's campus. Early packet pickup will be held on Friday, March 31, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Terra Running Company.

