Spyryx Biosciences Announces Successful Completion Of Phase 1...
SPX-101 is an inhaled SPLUNC1-derived peptide with a novel biological mechanism for regulating epithelial ion channels in the airway. The drug is designed to restore a natural pathway in the lung that regulates airway hydration and promotes mucociliary clearance, which is dysfunctional in cystic fibrosis .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
|Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Friend
|1
|FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Chloe Mica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC