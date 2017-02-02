Parliament House rally to call for potentially life-saving drugs for...
Parliament House rally to call for potentially life-saving drugs for cystic fibrosis patients to be listed on the PBS Toddler Dash Dewey is believed to be one of 30 children in Australia living with a particular kind of cystic fibrosis who may finally be given access to subsidised drugs that could improve and extend their lives. His parents, Carly and Nick, of Canberra, remain in the tortuous situation of knowing there is a drug available that could help their little boy live a longer, happier life but it is beyond the financial reach of them and most Australians, costing more than $200,000 a year per child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
|Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Friend
|1
|FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Chloe Mica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC