Parliament House rally to call for potentially life-saving drugs for cystic fibrosis patients to be listed on the PBS Toddler Dash Dewey is believed to be one of 30 children in Australia living with a particular kind of cystic fibrosis who may finally be given access to subsidised drugs that could improve and extend their lives. His parents, Carly and Nick, of Canberra, remain in the tortuous situation of knowing there is a drug available that could help their little boy live a longer, happier life but it is beyond the financial reach of them and most Australians, costing more than $200,000 a year per child.

