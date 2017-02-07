One of two lifesaving drugs for cysti...

One of two lifesaving drugs for cystic fibrosis patients listed on Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

Children aged between two to five will now have immediate and free access to a life-changing cystic fibrosis drug with a former price tag of $300,000 a year per child. But it was a bittersweet announcement for the 1000 other cystic fibrosis sufferers in need of another drug, Orkambi, yet to be listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

