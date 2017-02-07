One of two lifesaving drugs for cystic fibrosis patients listed on Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

Children aged between two to five will now have immediate and free access to a life-changing cystic fibrosis drug with a former price tag of $300,000 a year per child. But it was a bittersweet announcement for the 1000 other cystic fibrosis sufferers in need of another drug, Orkambi, yet to be listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

