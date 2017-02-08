Laois councillors unite in call for O...

Laois councillors unite in call for Orkambi

21 hrs ago Read more: Leinster Express

All 19 Laois county councillors have unanimously backed a plea for the government to buy the potentially lifesaving Cystic Fibrosis drug Orkambi. In a show of support for Cllr Seamus McDonald, whose son has CF, the Cathaoirleach Cllr Tom Mulhall got instant unanimous agreement for his suggestion that they all sign a letter to the Health Minister.

