Laois councillors unite in call for Orkambi
All 19 Laois county councillors have unanimously backed a plea for the government to buy the potentially lifesaving Cystic Fibrosis drug Orkambi. In a show of support for Cllr Seamus McDonald, whose son has CF, the Cathaoirleach Cllr Tom Mulhall got instant unanimous agreement for his suggestion that they all sign a letter to the Health Minister.
