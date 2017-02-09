Kinsmen Club of Georgetown donate $16...

Kinsmen Club of Georgetown donate $16,000 to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Earlier this month, the Kinsmen Club of Georgetown donated $16,000 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Canada as part of its ongoing support of CF research in Canada.

