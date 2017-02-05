Ireland, Vertex battle over cystic fibrosis drug cost
Yet another showdown over the high cost of medicines is taking place in Ireland, where the government and Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals are locked in a battle that has enraged and worried patients. The struggle is over Orkambi, a cystic fibrosis treatment sold by Vertex that has a price tag of about $170,000 a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb 15
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb 8
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC