Institutional Investors Continue to Pour Into Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Friday Feb 24

With phase II data of Resunab for cystic fibrosis on tap, hedge funds appear to be frontloading the upcoming release Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. , the best-performing Nasdaq-traded biotech stock of 2016, is on the move again. Data from a phase II trial of its flagship cannabinoid Resunab on cystic fibrosis is due any day now.

