Grand Chefs Gala honors culinary stars to fight cystic fibrosis

Grand Chefs Gala, a food fest that honored renowned restaurateur Rich Melman, raised $670,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The Greater Illinois Chapter of The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation presented the 20th annual Grand Chefs Gala on Feb. 3 at Navy Pier.

