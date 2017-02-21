Galapagos NV Tests Cystic Fibrosis Treatment on First Patient
Galapagos NV , the Belgian clinical stage biotechnology company that collaborated with AbbVie Inc. on a treatment for patients with cystic fibrosis, announced Feb. 1 that the first patient received doses during the Phase 2 clinical trial, called Albatross. The study will enroll up to 35 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb 15
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb 8
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC