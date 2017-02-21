Galapagos NV Tests Cystic Fibrosis Tr...

Galapagos NV Tests Cystic Fibrosis Treatment on First Patient

Friday Feb 3 Read more: GuruFocus.com

Galapagos NV , the Belgian clinical stage biotechnology company that collaborated with AbbVie Inc. on a treatment for patients with cystic fibrosis, announced Feb. 1 that the first patient received doses during the Phase 2 clinical trial, called Albatross. The study will enroll up to 35 people.

