'Crossing for a Cure' MIPD Officer to Paddleboard from Bahamas to Florida
On June 17th, Father's Day weekend, Marco Island police officer Josh Ferris will embark on a 50-mile, open-water, paddleboard adventure from Bimini in the Bahamas to Dania Beach, Florida. Ferris, an active paddle boarder, is making the journey in order to raise money on behalf of the Piper's Angels Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb 15
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb 8
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC