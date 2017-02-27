Antibiotics used to treat cystic fibr...

Antibiotics used to treat cystic fibrosis increases risk of permanent hearing loss

Study to be published in Journal of Cystic Fibrosis for the first time measures cumulative dosage over a patient's lifetime IMAGE: Lead author Angela Garinis, Ph.D., at left, with senior author Peter Steyger, Ph.D. "People don't realize the trauma of hearing loss until after they've lost it. " view more A powerful class of antibiotics provides life-saving relief for people with cystic fibrosis; however, a new study for the first time reveals the levels at which high cumulative dosages over time significantly increases the risk of permanent hearing loss in these patients.

Chicago, IL

