Antibiotics used to treat cystic fibrosis increases risk of permanent hearing loss

Study to be published in Journal of Cystic Fibrosis for the first time measures cumulative dosage over a patient's lifetime IMAGE: Lead author Angela Garinis, Ph.D., at left, with senior author Peter Steyger, Ph.D. "People don't realize the trauma of hearing loss until after they've lost it. " view more A powerful class of antibiotics provides life-saving relief for people with cystic fibrosis; however, a new study for the first time reveals the levels at which high cumulative dosages over time significantly increases the risk of permanent hearing loss in these patients.

