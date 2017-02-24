Albany Tower Climb for Cystic Fibrosi...

Albany Tower Climb for Cystic Fibrosis to Take Place Saturday

On Saturday, nearly 200 people will climb 42 floors of Albany's Corning Tower for a total of 809 steps to raise money and awareness for cystic fibrosis. Groups, individuals, and first responders will run up several flights of stairs all to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, taking the search for a cure for this life-threatening disorder to new heights.

