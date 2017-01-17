Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Sank...

Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Sank 42% in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Fox News

Although the company has narrowed its losses, investors didn't appreciate another year in the red. An apparent slowdown for its only commercial-stage drugs didn't sit well with the market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07) Tue Rob 132
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
Orkambi (Aug '15) Aug '15 brandonjustice1 1
News Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15) Aug '15 Friend 1
News FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Chloe Mica 1
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,257,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC