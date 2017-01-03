Vertex View into Cystic Fibrosis Sale...

Vertex View into Cystic Fibrosis Sales Growth Still Limited by European Reimbursement

22 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals provided new financial guidance for 2017 on Sunday, including sales of the cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi in the range of $1.1 to $1.3 billion. At the midpoint of Vertex's 2017 guidance, Orkambi sales will grow 23% compared to 2016 but that's still $200 million-plus short of the current Street consensus.

Read more at TheStreet.com.

