Vertex View into Cystic Fibrosis Sales Growth Still Limited by European Reimbursement

Vertex Pharmaceuticals provided new financial guidance for 2017 on Sunday, including sales of the cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi in the range of $1.1 to $1.3 billion. At the midpoint of Vertex's 2017 guidance, Orkambi sales will grow 23% compared to 2016 but that's still $200 million-plus short of the current Street consensus.

