UPDATE 1-Vertex issues revenue outlook for cystic fibrosis treatments
The company provided the outlook in a news release ahead of a presentation on Monday at the annual JPMorgan healthcare conference in San Francisco. The outlook for Orkambi appeared to be below expectations of brokerage firm analysts but closer to levels anticipated by institutional investors, Evercore ISI analyst John Scotti said in a research note after the announcement.
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
|Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Friend
|1
|FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Chloe Mica
|1
|pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06)
|Jun '14
|Ayesha
|4
