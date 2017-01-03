Tyler woman achieves dreams while bat...

Tyler woman achieves dreams while battling cystic fibrosis

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

When deciding if she would enroll in an Advanced Placement U.S. History course during her junior year in high school, Grace Knight and her father, Scott, met with the class instructor. They were told the course would be rigorous and that Grace, who was accustomed to making high grades, might see her grade point average drop if she took the class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
Orkambi (Aug '15) Aug '15 brandonjustice1 1
News Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15) Aug '15 Friend 1
News FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Chloe Mica 1
pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06) Jun '14 Ayesha 4
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,751,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC