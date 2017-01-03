Protalix BioTherapeutics Reports Encouraging Phase 2 CF Results; Its Future Is Brighter Than Ever
On January 3, 2016, Protalix reported positive interim results in a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing AIR DNase in patients with cystic fibrosis . Continued success of AIR DNase suggests that it will become a key treatment for all CF patients unlike other current FDA-approved treatments that only benefit small patient populations.
