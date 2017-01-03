Protalix BioTherapeutics Reports Enco...

Protalix BioTherapeutics Reports Encouraging Phase 2 CF Results; Its Future Is Brighter Than Ever

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Seeking Alpha

On January 3, 2016, Protalix reported positive interim results in a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing AIR DNase in patients with cystic fibrosis . Continued success of AIR DNase suggests that it will become a key treatment for all CF patients unlike other current FDA-approved treatments that only benefit small patient populations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
Orkambi (Aug '15) Aug '15 brandonjustice1 1
News Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15) Aug '15 Friend 1
News FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Chloe Mica 1
pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06) Jun '14 Ayesha 4
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,751,625

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC