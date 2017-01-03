Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Po...

Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Positive Interim Results from...

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. , announced today positive interim results from the Company's phase II clinical trial of alidornase alfa for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis for the first 13 CF patients enrolled in the study. Fifteen patients have been enrolled in, and are expected to complete, the study.

