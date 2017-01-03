Protalix Bio's CF candidate shows encouraging results in mid-stage study; shares up 5% premarket
Nano cap Protalix BioTherapeutics is up 5 % premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive interim results in a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing AIR DNase in patients with cystic fibrosis . Initial data show that alidornase alfa improved lung function by 4.1 points from baseline as measured by percent predicted forced expiratory volume in one second , a favorable result compared to a mean of 2.5 achieved by a commercially available CFTR modulator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
|Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Friend
|1
|FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Chloe Mica
|1
|pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06)
|Jun '14
|Ayesha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC