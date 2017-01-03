Protalix Bio's CF candidate shows enc...

Protalix Bio's CF candidate shows encouraging results in mid-stage study; shares up 5% premarket

Nano cap Protalix BioTherapeutics is up 5 % premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive interim results in a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing AIR DNase in patients with cystic fibrosis . Initial data show that alidornase alfa improved lung function by 4.1 points from baseline as measured by percent predicted forced expiratory volume in one second , a favorable result compared to a mean of 2.5 achieved by a commercially available CFTR modulator.

