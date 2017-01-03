Nivalis explores 'strategic alternatives,' including possible sale
Nivalis Therapeutics Inc. , a developer of drugs to treat cystic fibrosis, is exploring "strategic alternatives," including a possible sale, the company announced Tuesday. The announcement came a month after Nivalis reported negative results for its cycstic fibrosis drug, covosonstat.
