'Morally bankrupt': Government stalls funding for life-saving cystic fibrosis drug for children
A lively almost two-year-old, it's hard to fathom she is expected to die before the age of 37. Anna, 2, pictured with parents Paul McMullen and Penny France, cannot gain access to Kalydeco, which will greatly improve her quality of life. It's hard to accept she has cystic fibrosis, a disease in which half of sufferers don't live past their mid-20s.
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
|Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Friend
|1
|FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Chloe Mica
|1
|pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06)
|Jun '14
|Ayesha
|4
